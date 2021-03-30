Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: There’s offers out there, we’ll see how it goes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buccaneers have spent first part of the offseason bringing back as many members of their Super Bowl LV-winning squad as they can, but there’s one notable free agent still out there as March comes to an end.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has not joined Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett, Leonard Fournette, and Rob Gronkowski in re-signing with the team since they beat the Chiefs in early February. Head coach Bruce Arians was asked where things stand with Brown when he spoke to the media on Tuesday.

“We’re just gonna take our time. There’s offers out there. We’ll see how it goes,” Arians said, via Grace Remington of WTSP.

There was a report this month that Russell Wilson would like to have Brown with him in Seattle, but there hasn’t been further sign of movement toward a deal or other word of interest around the league in the veteran wideout’s services.

Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: There’s offers out there, we’ll see how it goes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Kendrick Bourne peels back curtain with video from Patriots’ workout in L.A.

    An interesting look into the L.A. workouts.

  • Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley photographed together for the first time: See the pic

    Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley in Mexico weeks after confirming engagement.

  • Nick Caserio: Texans take Deshaun Watson situation seriously, allegations are troubling

    Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has weighed in for the first time on the allegations that Deshaun Watson engaged in sexual misconduct with multiple women he hired for massages. Caserio said on the Texans’ podcast that the Texans are following the situation and taking it seriously. “It’s a legal process so we’re certainly respectful of [more]

  • Urban Meyer recalls being ‘blown away’ by Tom Brady the practice player

    When new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer formally brings Trevor Lawrence aboard as the NFL draft’s top overall pick, chances are the coveted Clemson quarterback will hear the same anecdote Meyer recently shared with veteran NFL scribe Peter King. In his popular Football Morning in America notes column for NBCSports.com, King conveyed Meyer’s anecdote about watching how current Bucs quarterback Tom ...

  • Tom Brady vacations in Costa Rica, recuperating from knee surgery

    Tom Brady and family are vacationing in Costa Rica as the great QB recovers from knee surgery

  • Another potential Deshaun Watson plaintiff tells her story to SI.com

    Nineteen women have sued Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson over the past 13 days for misconduct during massage sessions. A twentieth woman has not sued Watson yet; for now, she has told her story to Jenny Vrentas of SI.com. The woman, known only as “Mary,” said that she provided a massage to Watson in 2019. According [more]

  • Bruce Arians says Bucs are open to picking a QB at No. 32

    If you ask head coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers’ mostly successful bid to bring back the core of last year’s team for another run at a Super Bowl leaves them in an enviable position heading into the draft. At a press conference on Tuesday, Arians said that this is the first time in his long [more]

  • Lakers' big challenge: How does Andre Drummond fit, and who's the odd man out?

    By adding former All-Star center Andre Drummond, the Lakers have fewer minutes for someone else, likely Marc Gasol. A look at what might happen.

  • As NCAA president flails, whispers of an exodus get louder

    Mark Emmert's failures as NCAA president are many and well documented. The question is whether the group that controls his fate cares enough to take action. And, if it doesn't, will schools decide they've had enough of the NCAA altogether?

  • Kyle Shanahan confident angry Jimmy Garoppolo will play well in 2021

    The San Francisco 49ers could wind up with the best version of Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jaguars take Trevor Lawrence at No. 1

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are widely expected to select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, but who will the Jets and 49ers select next?

  • Russell Wilson is still not guaranteed to stay in Seattle for 2021

    Despite trade speculation simmering down considerably, quarterback Russell Wilson is not guaranteed to be a Seattle Seahawk in 2021.

  • Chris Simms’ 2021 NFL Draft CB and Safety Rankings

    Chris Simms sat down with Paul Burmeister to discuss his top cornerbacks and safeties ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.

  • Report: Stephon Gilmore “very open” to extension in New England

    Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was seen as a trade candidate heading into last year’s deadline and discussion of a possible deal extended into this offseason, but he remains a member of the Patriots with March coming to an end. While that doesn’t mean that Gilmore will be in New England once we hit September, the way [more]

  • Giants to sign Danny Shelton: 4 things to know

    The New York Giants are expected to sign Danny Shelton, so here are four things to know about the team's newest nose tackle.

  • Jameis Winston looking to add more “game manager” traits to his play

    The phrase “game manager” for a quarterback can be viewed as a derogatory term. It gives off a sense that a quarterback can’t make the big plays required to propel him team to be truly successful. However, when you’re Jameis Winston and the last time you were a full-time starter you had 30 interceptions, adding [more]

  • Expert Tips To Fix Your Credit on a Limited Income

    If you’re struggling to get by, you likely feel the pinch in your monthly budget. However, there’s something else that could be taking a hit: your credit. See: 10 Things To Do Now If You...

  • The kid cast of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on podcasts and sheet cake

    As the latest additions to The Mighty Ducks universe, Brady Noon, Sway Bhatia, and Maxwell Simkins have some big skates to fill. Together, they make up part of the Don’t Bothers, the team tumbling onto the ice in the new Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. In the video above, we used that legacy to quiz the trio on which of the original Ducks they’d draft for their team. Are they Connie stans or do they believe in the power of the Bash Brothers? We also talked hockey school, “kids these days,” and whether tweens even listen to podcasts.

  • What drivers said after Bristol Cup dirt race

    Drivers had much to say after Monday's race on the dirt.

  • PR Pros On What General Mills Got Right, Wrong With 'Cinnamon Toast Shrimp'

    Denise Lee Yohn, the author of the book "What Great Brands Do," spoke with Ad Age's Jessica Wohl about the unusual story of an individual finding what looked like shrimp tails in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch in an incident known as "Shrimpgate" and "Cinnamon Toast Shrimp" on social media. Yohn Says General Mills Got It Wrong: Cinnamon Toast Crunch maker General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) responded to Jensen Karp's original tweet about the issue by stating that it would "report this to our quality team and replace the box." Instead, Yohn told Ad Age the company should have asked Karp what he would consider a reasonable resolution or response. "Even if the company would not do what he wanted, they would at least understand what it would take for his concerns to be assuaged and be able to issue an appropriate response," she said in the interview. General Mills was also wrong in its original message when it didn't take the claim as seriously as it should have, she said. Even if there is no basis for a claim, it's "the perception that matters," Yohn said. Customers don't like it when brands "seem to be bullying or diminishing other people," she told AdAge. Related Link: Shrimp Tails In Cinnamon Toast Crunch? What You Need To Know (Or Don't Want To Know) 'Corporate Speak': General Mills' message just screams of typical "corporate speak," Gene Grabowski, partner at public relations and public affairs firm Kglobal, also told Ad Age. Consumers are "fed up" with this type of corporate-speak and want to see "real people talking," he said. General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening earns a score of B+ for stating on CNBC that "we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facilit," Grabowski said. The "CEO of a major corporation does have to speak like the CEO of a major corporation," he said. Grabowski's personal experience includes working with more than 200 food and consumer product recalls. Around one-third of all recalls are the result of hoaxes, and "very few" recalls are the result of quality control, he said. GIS Price Action: General Mills shares were up 1.9% at $62.13 at last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGeneral Mills CEO On Shrimpgate: 'Highly Unlikely' This Happened At Company Facility© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.