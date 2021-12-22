Wide receiver Antonio Brown has missed the last three Buccaneers games because he was serving a suspension for giving false information about his vaccination status, but his absence from the lineup stretches all the way back to Week Six.

Brown injured his ankle and missed five games before being suspended, so it’s been a while since the Bucs have seen him on the field. Brown was back out there Wednesday and his work earned him a thumbs up from head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians told reporters that Brown looked as good as he did before the injury. The veteran wideout had 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns in the first six games of the season.

Those numbers and the season-ending injury to Chris Godwin are among the reasons why Arians changed course from the one strike and out policy he said was in place upon Brown’s 2020 signing. If Brown produces at a high level the rest of the way, no one around the Bucs will second guess that call.

Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown looks like he did before his ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk