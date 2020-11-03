Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown could play 10 plays, could play 35 plays

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to be active for the first time in more than a year on Sunday night against the Saints, but coach Bruce Arians doesn’t know what his role will be just yet.

“It really depends on how the game goes,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “If we’re successful with the package we put him in, we’ll probably run it more. He’ll have his role, and it could be 10 plays, it could be 35 plays. I wouldn’t anticipate 60 plays for sure, but we’ll just see how it goes.”

Last year Brown spent the offseason in Oakland not practicing because his feet were hurting and he didn’t like the fit of his helmet before the Raiders cut him. He then signed with New England long enough to play one game, catch four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, and then get cut.

Now the Buccaneers hope Brown can be a piece of a Super Bowl puzzle. He’ll be eased into the offense, but the Buccaneers will have a role for him this week.

