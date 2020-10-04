Bruce Arians: Andrew Luck was the perfect quarterback
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has coached some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Including multiple Super Bowl winners in Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, and now Tom Brady. But if Arians was to build the perfect quarterback, which traits would he pull from those passers to make his signal-calling superhero. In an interview with ESPN’s Dianna Russini for Sunday’s edition of “NFL Sunday Countdown,” Arians said the perfect NFL quarterback has already existed, and it’s another player he’s coached in the past. Andrew Luck. The No.