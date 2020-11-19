Bruce Arian’s praise for Tom Brady may bring chagrin among Patriots fans

As Tom Brady is making headlines with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who currently have a 7-3 record, he is doing other things that may surprise some New England Patriots fans.I have laundry

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians indicated that Brady has been working well with the younger players on the roster. This is certainly a bit different than his final years in New England.

In the waning days of his tenure with the New England Patriots, Brady’s patience with younger players appeared to wear thin. Nevertheless, it appears his attitude has changed in Tampa Bay.

“I think the biggest thing is how great a job he does with young players,” he said. “He’s like having another coach out there. I will tell a kid to do something, ‘pump your arms on this’ — I have to tell him five times and Tom will say, ‘Hey, can you pump your arms?’ ‘Oh yeah, sure.’”

Whatever Brady is doing in Tampa Bay seems to be working. It will be interesting to see how Tampa Bay’s offensive rookies develop further with Brady at the helm.

Related