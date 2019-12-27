Bruce Allen's future in question as Redskins prepare for final game of the season

Redskins team president Bruce Allen might be coming to the end of his tenure with the organization, according to a new report from Pro Football Network – but sources inside Redskins Park say he doesn't seem to be acting as if anything is amiss.

"It is likely that the Redskins will fire Bruce Allen at the end of the 2019 season," PFN reported, crediting reporters Ben Allbright and Tony Pauline.

Allen has been in charge of the Redskins for a decade, and the results have largely been bad. The team has 100 losses in that span and zero playoff victories.

One source told NBC Sports Washington that if Allen is soon to be fired, he is showing no signs of stress. And as Albert Breer first reported, a source confirmed that Redskins owner Dan Snyder has gathered a group of football advisers from outside the organization, and that means Allen isn't included. USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones reported that Allen could be re-assigned rather than fired. The source told NBC Sports Washington that the Redskins held a series of 2020 Draft meetings last week and Allen handled his role as he always has.

"He's like a duck, water just rolls off his back," the source said.

That could change Monday morning.

The Redskins will finish their worst season since 2014 and it's widely believed the team will relieve Bill Callahan of his interim head coach role. Greg Manusky, the teams defensive coordinator, is also expected to be let go.

Coaching changes have happened during Allen's tenure, including this season when Jay Gruden was fired five games into the year.

But the pressure has never been so high specifically on Allen. NBC Sports Washington and other outlets reported earlier this month that Redskins owner Dan Snyder intends to evaluate Allen at the end of the season with much more focus than in past years.

What that means is unclear, but there could be an answer on Monday.

