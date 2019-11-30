Report: Bruce Allen's future in Washington up in the air

The Washington Redskins have had a tumultuous 2019 season by any measure. There’s already been a head coaching change, but more could be on the way in the offseason.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, team owner Dan Snyder is seriously considering removing president Bruce Allen for the first time since he was hired as general manager in 2009.

“It has not been good in Washington,” Garafolo said. “It is maybe rock bottom right now, and I really do believe, based on all the conversations I have had with sources, that everything is up for evaluation in Washington after this season.

“I wish I could sit here right now and tell you exactly what's going to happen at the end of the season regarding Bruce Allen and his fate as president of the Washington Redskins, but I don't know because the only person who could tell me that is Dan Snyder.”

After finishing 7-9 last season, Washington was hoping to make a run at the playoffs, but the team has hardly been competitive this year. Head coach Jay Gruden was canned after an 0-5 start in which the team was outscored by 78 points, and the first win didn’t come until the listless Miami Dolphins snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

A tough season might be understandable with starting quarterback Alex Smith sidelined by a horrific leg injury and the team leaning on rookie Dwayne Haskins, but this is not a unique development. In the decade-plus under Allen’s watch, Washington only has three winning seasons and has yet to win a playoff game.

Allen’s job has seemingly been safe until now, but as Garofolo pointed out, that was also the case for the previous general manager, Scott McCloughan. Garofolo added that Snyder “understands that something drastic needs to change,” so the tide may turn quickly against Allen if major changes are still to be made.

Washington president Bruce Allen is reportedly on the hot seat. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Fans continue to call for Allen’s head

Washington fans were never thrilled with Gruden and how he contributed to the Robert Griffin III-Kirk Cousins battle, but many thought his firing wouldn’t solve the root of the problem in D.C. If Snyder couldn’t be removed as owner, at least Allen should, many said.

Social media has been flooded with #FireBruceAllen messages, and fans have gone to even more drastic extents to get that message across. During the road game in Miami, someone paid for a banner that called for his ouster to fly about Hard Rock Stadium.

There’s no telling how quickly Snyder will make changes to improve his team, but one thing is for sure: Fans’ anger towards Allen is not going away any time soon.

