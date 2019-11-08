Bruce Allen's 'dismissive' reaction to Trent Williams' problems was a huge turning point

If there's anyone still out there holding on to hope that Trent Williams will eventually play for the Redskins again, it's time to abandon that hope.

In a long USA TODAY story written by Mike Jones that was published on Friday, Williams reiterated how he has no faith in the franchise or its medical staff as well as how angry he is with how Bruce Allen has handled the entire situation.

"The bridge has definitely been burned," Williams told Jones.

According to Williams, he voiced concerns to team doctors about the growth on his head, a growth that would prove to be cancerous, numerous times. Each time, doctors downplayed the seriousness of the growth.

Then, per the story, Allen was "dismissive" in how he reacted to the issue. That's when Williams really lost faith in the Redskins and requested a trade.

That trade, of course, hasn't come yet and won't until the offseason, at least. On Thursday, Washington placed the left tackle on the NFI List, allowing the team to withhold the player's salary if they choose.

Williams isn't just upset about Allen's initial reaction. Williams also believes Allen has been behind many of the leaks about the dispute. It sounds like their relationship is totally beyond repair, which is something that's been reported since training camp.

Now, some have wondered why Williams asked the NFLPA not to cooperate in a third-party review of his medical records, which the Redskins requested. Skeptics believe Williams knows a review would harm his case against the organization, but Williams explained to USA TODAY he simply doesn't feel like their request was "genuine."

"They're not doing it to find out what went wrong," he said. "They're doing it to cover their butts."

Williams still has the desire to play football and even mentioned he feels like he may have five or so quality years left in him. If No. 71 ever puts on a jersey again, though, it most certainly won't be a Burgundy and Gold one.

"I felt like things could have been resolved," he said to Jones, "but then the Redskins resorted to the blame game."

That apparent blame game has cost the Redskins their best player of the decade. Odds are, it'll cost them the chance at landing plenty of other quality players in the future, too.

