Bruce Allen is out. So what's next for the stadium?

The widespread belief is that Bruce Allen was working to negotiate a new Redskins stadium.

So now that Allen is out as Redskins team president, what happens with the stadium? The Redskins need a new stadium but there appears to be little momentum towards a new agreement.

The team wants to return to the District, back to a new facility on the site of venerable RFK Stadium. Owner Dan Snyder has stated publicly that's his desire, and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has pushed for the team to come back into the city as well.

But, as things often do in Washington, things got held up due to politicians. The federal government not granting city control of the site yet again, the Redskins appear on the outside looking in as it pertains to RFK.

The other options seem limited too.

Unlike his predecessor, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has made little to no public overtures towards the Redskins. The team already trains in Ashburn and holds training camp in Richmond, so a Virginia stadium would make sense. If that's going to happen, however, it would be unexpected.

The team was working with Maryland officials to secure a new site near the National Harbor development and the MGM National Harbor, but that effort fell apart when it became obvious the Redskins preferred returning to D.C.

It remains quite possible the Redskins just stay at FedEx Field. The team could renovate the facility or even tear it down and rebuild a new stadium. The Dolphins did something similar in Miami by renovating their existing stadium.

The reality is the Redskins did not get a new stadium deal while Bruce Allen was team president, so without him, it might not make much impact either.

