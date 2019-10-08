For Bruce Allen and the Redskins, a familiar refrain

We have heard all of this before.

If the words seemed repetitive, if the tone felt familiar, then you were at Bruce Allen's press conference on Monday at Redskins Park. Allen made a statement about the firing of head coach Jay Gruden, took plenty of questions from reporters and tried to assure fans he felt their pain.

This was a shared failure, Allen said, and Gruden was simply the one who paid the price after an 0-5 start to his sixth season. It's football.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But if far less combative than the legendary Dec. 31, 2014 press conference in the very same media garage at Redskins Park, when Allen was under intense pressure to hire a true general manager after Gruden's 4-12 rookie season followed the implosion of the Mike Shanahan era, the entire exercise on Monday felt rehashed. Didn't we just do this?

"It seems like a long time ago when we won the division and in football I guess it's sort of like those doggy years," Allen said. "It does multiply with each year. But I've seen different people perform. I've seen the way people have evaluated talent. I've seen the way they've worked together and I know this group will do it again."

Think that was a quote from Monday's press conference? Nope. That was Allen on New Year's Eve, 2014 just about a week before he hired Scot McCloughan as the Redskins' general manager. At the time his words seemed empty as reporters pressed Allen on why he was so averse to bringing in outside help. Then he did. And it was a spectacular failure in large part because of McCloughan's alcoholism, but the organization clearly did him no favors, either, bringing him into a high-pressure, toxic environment.

Story continues

And so the years passed with no coherent plan. McCloughan was quickly marginalized after one draft and gone entirely before he reached his third. Few of his draft picks remain in the organization.

Gruden appeared ascendant with a contract extension signed at the 2017 NFL Combine in the back room of an Indianapolis restaurant, but the constant uncertainty with Kirk Cousins' contract led to an awkward marriage at quarterback.

A team that won the NFC East in 2015 just missed the playoffs in 2016 (8-7-1) and posted back-to-back 7-9 seasons in 2017 and 2018 despite crippling injuries. Cousins left after the 2017 season when he became an unrestricted free agent. The Redskins traded for veteran quarterback Alex Smith and started last year 6-3 before Smith sustained a gruesome broken leg that could end his career. Washington finished 1-6 and then came the 0-5 start and Gruden's exit just five games into his extension.

"We're all involved in this," Allen said. "I don't ever want to hide from our record, I don't want to hide from things that didn't go the way we wanted them to go. All we can do is work. Do I believe in the group that's here? Yes."

That was Allen on Monday. Hard to tell, right? They were 4-12 during that 2014 season, Gruden's first as head coach, and that quote would fit then, too. The Redskins team president remains a lightning rod for criticism because he's been here since Dec. 17, 2009, and is about to hire his third head coach despite a 62-89 record over the past decade. This is all hard to justify.

"I couldn't even try to do that. It was as frustrating as it can be, and week-to-week, it eats away at your core when you lose," Allen said. "But we're gonna make sure everyone understands that that's not acceptable and that everybody is working together in order to get successful on the field and off the football field. I do think our charitable foundation does a fantastic job. We're winning off the field, but we've got to start winning on the field."

I got you with that one until the very end. Those first few sentences were a perfect fit for Monday's post-Gruden talk, but that quote was from the 2014 press conference and included the infamous allusion to the Redskins "winning off the field." That has haunted Allen ever since and serves as a backhanded slogan for two decades of largely irrelevant football in Washington.

The toll of all that losing was obvious when FedEx Field turned into a home game for the New England Patriots on Sunday with so many of their fans in attendance for a 33-17 win. The Redskins haven't made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since the early 1990s. It leads to blunt, pointed questions. Like this one from one NBC Sports Washington reporter to Allen:

"You've changed coaches multiple times, you've changed quarterbacks multiple times, you're bringing in free agents, the draft hasn't been working out…Winning teams don't do this. I don't understand why there's not changes at the highest levels that need to be made where instead you just sit here and say ‘We're doing the right things. It's going to change. You just need to believe us."

Harsh, but fair. The coaches are responsible for an 0-5 record, but there are so many other issues in the organization that it can't possibly fall just on them. Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams remains on the roster with no sign that he will ever report. There seems to be a disconnect between upper management and the coaches about how to develop their young quarterback. No matter what they try – are we talking about Dwayne Haskins or Robert Griffin III there? - the Redskins just can't seem to get it right and when they do it doesn't last anyway.

"I don't necessarily agree with the premise that it's ‘never.' Last year at this time, we were in first place and doing well," Allen said. "So it was working pretty damn good and unfortunately our quarterback got injured. The pieces are here for a winning team. We have to put them in the right place, believe in each other and keep fighting for a goal."

Allen's answer that time came on Monday as he hopes his team can rally around interim coach Bill Callahan when they play at the 0-4 Miami Dolphins this Sunday. But that question from the NBC Sports Washington reporter? That one was from 2014. Same as it ever was.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

For Bruce Allen and the Redskins, a familiar refrain originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington