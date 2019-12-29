Will Bruce Allen land on his feet?

It’s now a given that Washington president Bruce Allen will no longer be running the football operation in D.C. after today. What isn’t known is what will happen next for Allen.

He may stay with the team in a different role. He may leave the team completely. And if he leaves the team completely, it could be the first step toward landing somewhere else.

Talk of Allen joining the Rams has intensified, given Allen’s connection to Rams COO Kevin Demoff. Allen gave Demoff his first NFL job, and Demoff has a reputation for intense loyalty (except in St. Louis).

And as one league source explained it to PFT, Allen has a reputation for being an effective politician and salesman. How hard would it be for Allen to persuade prospective employers that a decade of dysfunction in D.C. traces to owner Dan Snyder? Allen arguably has been the pincushion for Snyder, with Allen taking the public heat and Snyder remaining behind the curtain.

While it’s not quite the same as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick trying to show that they can get it done without the other, it would be interesting to see how Allen does with a new team — and how Washington does without Allen.