MINNEAPOLIS -- Redskins team president Bruce Allen fired Jay Gruden a few weeks back after the team got off to an 0-5 start. As Allen explains it, he had no choice.

"We had to fire Jay," Allen said. "The team wasn't responding."

Allen's comments came via Andrea Kremer, who was covering the Redskins game against the Vikings for Amazon Prime. She also asked about the long-term plan for the Redskins at head coach. Currently, the team appointed Bill Callahan as interim head coach, and while he said he does not consider this an audition for the full-time job, it obviously is. Asked about a "permanent replacement" for Gruden, Allen said the search is on.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Let's just say we've heard from every agent," Allen said. "They found our phone number."

Washington has been connected with a few different head coach candidates already. A CBS Sports report said that the Redskins plan to go after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and would be willing to trade draft picks to get him. Another name to watch is Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers. Current Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell also could be a candidate if the remainder of the season goes well. Todd Bowles is another name to watch as he has ties to the organization and is believed to be the favorite of legend Joe Gibbs, who often advises the team in times of stress.

NFL rules would prohibit the Redskins from talking to any coaches currently working in the NFL, but there are plenty of coaches out of work that would like the gig. Stay tuned.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Story continues

Bruce Allen fired Jay Gruden because 'the team wasn't responding,' unsure of long-term replacement, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington