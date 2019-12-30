Bruce Allen dismissed from Redskins organization

After 10 years, no playoff wins and a seemingly endless stream of embarrassments, the Redskins parted ways with team president Bruce Allen.

The news came Monday morning when after the team's loss to the Cowboys. In his tenure with the Redskins the team registered just two playoff appearances and no victories.

Redskins owner Dan Snyder statement that Bruce Allen officially out of organization. Done. Gone. pic.twitter.com/PsE3ipVkmE — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 30, 2019

"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as President of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

This year things got even worse as the team has one of the worst records in the NFL and fired head coach Jay Gruden after five games. Allen spoke after firing Gruden, saying that the team's culture was "actually damn good" despite a very public dispute with standout tackle Trent Williams and increasingly visible fan anger.

The seats at FedEx Field were either empty or filled with opposing fans, and eventually, the Redskins bottom line was taking a hit. Allen was boss not only of football operations, but also business operations, and for weeks reports emerged that minority owners were voicing their displeasure to majority owner Dan Snyder about Allen.

Fans also had something to do with Allen's departure. The hashtag #FireBruceAllen across all social platforms became so ubiquitous that the team had trouble sending out promotional material or simple in-game tweets without significant backlash.

The news comes as Ron Rivera is expected in Ashburn on Monday to meet with the team and likely become the new head coach.

