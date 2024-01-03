Bru McCoy returning to Tennessee football in 2024, not entering NFL Draft

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy will return for the 2024 season rather than enter the NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.

"Can’t wait Run it back next year, thank you Vol Nation for all the love and Support," McCoy wrote. "I love this team, staff, and University & look forward to giving my all, one more time!"

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1nhS4EPaRd/?hl=en&img_index=1

McCoy was expected to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. But that came into question after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against South Carolina on Sept. 30.

Now he'll be one of the top targets for quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who earned the Citrus Bowl MVP in his first start in the Vols' 35-0 win over Iowa on Monday.

McCoy, a Southern Cal transfer and former five-star prospect, was UT's most physical receiver when he was healthy. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is a sure-handed wideout, hard runner, bruising blocker and team leader.

McCoy had 17 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown this season for the Vols. In 2022, he had 52 receptions for 667 yards and four TDs.

Bru McCoy gives Nico Iamaleava a top target in 2024

McCoy brings stability and experience to a Tennessee wide receiver group lacking proven players. The Vols leaned on young players in Kaleb Webb and Chas Nimrod following McCoy's injury.

Squirrel White led UT with 67 catches for 803 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore.

McCoy and White are expected to be among the top options as Iamaleava takes over the starting job. Iamaleava was 12-for-19 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for three touchdowns in the Citrus Bowl.

UT added Tulane transfer Chris Brazzell at wide receiver. As a redshirt freshman, he had 44 receptions for 711 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Five-star recruit Mike Matthews and four-star Braylon Staley signed with the Vols in the 2024 class. They enrolled early in December.

ESTES: What could Tennessee football have been in 2023 with Nico Iamaleava at quarterback?

Bru McCoy has one year of eligibility left with Tennessee football

McCoy redshirted at Southern Cal in 2019 and spent two seasons with the Trojans before transferring to UT. He is in his second season with the Vols. He will play a third following Tuesday's decision.

He has an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Bru McCoy announces return to Tennessee football in 2024