Bru McCoy carted off with injury in Tennessee football vs South Carolina

Bru McCoy left Tennessee football vs. South Carolina with a lower-body injury in the second quarter.

McCoy caught a pass from quarterback Joe Milton and gained 17 yards before he was tackled by South Carolina's Marcellas Dial and DQ Smith near midfield. His right foot twisted at an awkward angle.

McCoy was carted off after South Carolina and Tennessee training staffs ran onto the field to attend to the senior wide receiver. The Vols led 17-10 at the 6:29 mark when McCoy was hurt.

McCoy had 15 catches with 196 yards and one touchdown entering Saturday. He had two catches for 21 yards against the Gamecocks, including the catch on which he was injured.

Bru McCoy injury update

McCoy was carted off the field after his Tennessee teammates gathered around him. He was taken to the UT Medical Center by ambulance with his parents, according to the ESPN broadcast.

Who will replace Bru McCoy for Tennessee football?

Redshirt freshman Kaleb Webb entered for McCoy. Webb jumped in for McCoy against UTSA in Week 4 and caught his first career touchdown. Webb had four catches for 33 yards in his career entering Saturday.

McCoy was UT's leading returning receiver. He had 52 catches for 667 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, his first season with the Vols. McCoy, a former five-star recruit, transferred to UT from USC prior to the 2022 season. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his career during Tennessee's game at Florida on Sept. 16.

