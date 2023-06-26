Brownsburg's Chloe Dygert wins two USA Cycling championships, road race, time trial

Chloe Dygert of Brownsburg earned two titles over the weekend at the USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships.

Dygert led a 90-rider field in the 10-lap, 67-mile road race on Sunday at Knoxville, Tenn., edging Corbyn Labecki and Skylar Schneider at the finish line.

"I was reading the body language of the girls, and I knew I had it in the end," Dygert said, according to a USA Cycling statement.

The 26-year-old opened the event Thursday with a time trial victory, completing the two-lap, 14.5-mile course in 31 minutes, 6.65 seconds. Lauren Stephens was second, 10 seconds behind.

"I’m super happy to pull off the win here. That was the goal, in order to qualify for the ITT at the World Championships,” Dygert said.

The former Marian University cyclist won eight World Championship gold medals between 2016-20 and an Olympic silver in team pursuit in 2016. She suffered a serious racing injury in 2020 but returned and won a bronze in team pursuit at Tokyo.

