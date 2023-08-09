Browns' young defensive ends get 'additional opportunities' due to 'roster situation'

BEREA — The loss of two of their young defensive ends to knee surgeries isn't something the Browns are celebrating. In typical NFL fashion, though, they're not exactly holding a wake either.

Second-year ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas both went through successful surgeries Tuesday, but aren't expected to return until after the regular season begins. Wright sustained his injury in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, while Thomas suffered his during a Saturday morning practice.

That's two players the Browns were at the least intrigued by, if not counting on, helping them on the defensive front. They weren't the only two, though.

“My job is to coach all the players in the room," defensive line coach Ben Bloom said Wednesday. "So whether they're rookies who are undrafted or second-year players who are drafted or guys that have made Pro Bowls and guys that have had multiple contracts and have had a lot of success in this league, I got to coach all of them, get them all ready to play. … So it's exciting for me when guys get additional opportunities when the roster situation creates that."

That depth may be more of an issue Friday night when the Browns play host to the Washington Commanders in an preseason game. While Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has said the starters are going to play in the game for a "series or two," he also left open the door for a starter or two to sit the game out.

Cleveland Browns defensive ends Za'Darius Smith (99) and Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) take a break between drills at the team's practice facility June 6 in Berea.

Two candidates to potentially go through warmups but not play in the game are Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith. That would leave a combined five defensive ends available to play against Washington.

Then again, you only need two at a time.

"It's next man up," defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo said. " We're confident in everybody in the room. We're just going to keep going."

The reality is what exists Friday night is a big opportunity for players like Okoronkwo, who signed on the first day of free agency. Despite having already played four seasons and 50 games, as well as winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, there remains an element of the unknown to the 2019 fifth-round pick.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) plays against tight end Jordan Akins (84) during a drill at the team's practice facility June 7 in Berea.

Okoronkwo is coming off career highs in games played (17), sacks (five), tackles for loss (nine) and quarterback hits (11) last year with the Houston Texans.

"Just more opportunity," Okoronkwo said. "That's all. I was ready when my time was called. I was able to play good because I stayed prepared, and I'm ready to just keep on elevating."

Okoronkwo is one of only two non-rookies after Garrett and Smith still healthy at end. The other is Chuck Wiley, whom the Browns signed Monday after the injuries to Wright and Thomas.

That means a whole lot of chances for extended snaps exist in the preseason for rookies. Front and center among those is Isaiah McGuire, the Browns' second fourth-round pick from April.

Cleveland Browns' Chuck Wiley (59) and Isaiah McGuire, right, participate in a drill during training camp Monday in Berea.

What exists for the rookie out of the Show Me State is a chance to show he deserves to get on the field once the games actually matter.

"He had moments in the first preseason game versus the Jets that didn't look very good, and then he had other moments that looked pretty good," Bloom said of McGuire said. "So I think he's trying to get in the right direction. He's a smart guy. He works hard, he's very diligent in the meetings. He comes to work every day and as long as he keeps improving, which he will, he's going to be fine. I'm excited about what he's doing and where he's headed."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'Roster situation' creates opportunity for young Browns defensive ends