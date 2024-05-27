Browns: Wyatt Teller talks about the difference between Bill Callahan and Andy Dickerson

The Cleveland Browns did the right thing, letting former offensive line coach Bill Callahan leave to join his son after he became the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. How many chances could you get to do something like that? In the end, the team lost one of the greatest coaches ever to coach the offensive line and replaced him with a well-respected coach in Andy Dickerson.

During last week’s OTA practice, veteran right guard Wyatt Teller was asked about the difference in coaching styles between the two.

“Yeah, well, I would say Bill (Callahan) was pretty hands-on. He’d get in your face if you messed up, but no, very much so. It’s just a very different energy. You know, Bill, I don’t think Bill wasn’t – I mean, he would raise his voice, but he wasn’t the one who’s screaming. Usually he’d get coach (Scott) Peters to start screaming at us if we really messed up, but no, you know, Coach Andy (Dickerson), he’s awesome. You know, he’s getting after us, making sure we’re running, making sure that we’re going to the right places and everything like that. I mean, that doesn’t change from coach to coach. But, yeah, no, it’s a little bit of a transition. It’s different. But at the end of the day, he learned under Bill. So, a lot of his techniques, a lot of his jargon is Bill stuff.”

As Teller noted, Dickerson did some learning with Callahan, and having similar techniques and jargon will help for a smooth transition between the two in 2024.

