Browns WRs ordered to change shoes at halftime as Broncos lead 17-12

Officials informed Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry their shoes don’t meet NFL uniform regulations, according to a sideline report by Jay Feely of CBS. The Browns receivers will have to change their shoes at halftime if they want to return for the second half.

Beckham is wearing Joker shoes, while Landry’s are golden slippers.

The Browns, though, won’t have to change their brown jerseys despite the Broncos being in orange. It is disconcerting to watch and surely the same for the quarterbacks.

Baker Mayfield is having more problems than Brandon Allen, though.

Allen, making his first career start, has the Broncos out to a 17-12 lead at halftime. He is 7-of-12 for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen’s 133.7 first-half passer rating is the fourth-highest by a Broncos quarterback over the past five seasons, according to Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. The only first-half ratings that were higher than Allen’s in that span were Brock Osweiler’s 155.8 at Pittsburgh in Week 15 of 2015, Joe Flacco‘s 145.1 at the Chargers in Week Five this season and Trevor Siemian‘s 140.7 against Dallas in Week Two of 2017.

Mayfield is 16-of-27 for 145 yards.

The Browns settled for field goals on their final four drives of the first half, ending possessions at the Denver 21, 12, 9 and 12.

Austin Seibert has field goals of 39, 30, 27 and 30 yards.