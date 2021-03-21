Browns' Ryan Switzer says 9-month-old son back in hospital with 'significant bleeding'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Owens
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, then Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer attends practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Switzer said his 9-month-old son is stable after undergoing surgery to stop bleeding. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Ryan Switzer's son is back in the hospital. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer announced that his 9-month-old son Christian is back in the hospital after experiencing "significant bleeding" Saturday morning.

Christian was initially hospitalized on March 6 after he "woke up in his own blood," Christian announced on Twitter. "He underwent three blood transfusions and a CT scan before having surgery to stop the internal bleeding. Doctors also diagnosed him with COVID-19.

No 'clear answers' after Christian's initial hospital stint

Switzer announced on March 10 that Christian arrived home from the hospital the night before. He wrote that he and his wife Gabie "didn't get any clear answers" on what caused the bleeding, but that Christian slept through the night and was back to playing the next morning.

He also wrote that doctors were awaiting the results of tissue biopsies.

Switzer released a video on Tuesday with thanks for the outpouring of support and hope that Christian had been through "what seems to be the worst of it."

Switzers 'frustrated, exhausted'

Switzer announced his son's return to the hospital Saturday afternoon while asking for prayers for Christian's doctors.

"We're frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer," Switzer wrote.

Switzer, 26, joined the Cleveland Browns practice squad last season. He played one season with the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie in 2017 before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for two seasons. Christian is his and Gabie's only child.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories