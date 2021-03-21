Browns' Ryan Switzer says 9-month-old son back in hospital with 'significant bleeding'

Ryan Switzer's son is back in the hospital. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer announced that his 9-month-old son Christian is back in the hospital after experiencing "significant bleeding" Saturday morning.

Christian was initially hospitalized on March 6 after he "woke up in his own blood," Christian announced on Twitter. "He underwent three blood transfusions and a CT scan before having surgery to stop the internal bleeding. Doctors also diagnosed him with COVID-19.

No 'clear answers' after Christian's initial hospital stint

Switzer announced on March 10 that Christian arrived home from the hospital the night before. He wrote that he and his wife Gabie "didn't get any clear answers" on what caused the bleeding, but that Christian slept through the night and was back to playing the next morning.

Mr. man was discharged from the hospital yesterday evening. We didn’t get any clear answers on why what happened, happened but, to see him sleep through the night with no bleeding and wake up in a playful mood this morning means our prayers are being answered. Thank you all. 💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/ycLPwCiLeS — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 10, 2021

He also wrote that doctors were awaiting the results of tissue biopsies.

Switzer released a video on Tuesday with thanks for the outpouring of support and hope that Christian had been through "what seems to be the worst of it."

Switzers 'frustrated, exhausted'

Switzer announced his son's return to the hospital Saturday afternoon while asking for prayers for Christian's doctors.

"We're frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer," Switzer wrote.

Story continues

We are back at the hospital after Christian had more significant bleeding this morning. We’re frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer. We’re asking for prayers for the doctors as they work to find a diagnosis & strength for Christian as he battles. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 20, 2021

Switzer, 26, joined the Cleveland Browns practice squad last season. He played one season with the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie in 2017 before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for two seasons. Christian is his and Gabie's only child.

More from Yahoo Sports: