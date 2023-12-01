Browns WR Michael Woods II suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy

The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II for the final six games of the 2023 season after he reportedly violated the league’s personal conduct policy, according to multiple reports.

While it’s unclear exactly what Woods did, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the suspension is due to an incident that occurred over the summer.

Woods, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns in 2022 out of Oklahoma. He’s been out for the season on the team’s reserve/non-football injury list after he ruptured his Achilles during an independent offseason workout with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Woods played sparingly during his rookie season in Cleveland this past season. He caught five passes on 10 targets for 45 yards in 10 games.

