Browns WR Jarvis Landry tells Tom Brady 'the leagues needs your voice right now'

Tom Brady is one of -- if not the most -- well-known and well-respected players in the National Football League. When it comes to star power, he is at the top of the list.

Now, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is asking Brady to use his strong voice to help NFL players achieve their goals as they enter the 2020 season. Landry recently took to Twitter to ask Brady to participate in discussions between the league and players.

@TomBrady The leagues needs your voice right now.. We need our Leaders on these calls with the NFL. Ask you as a fellow athlete, as a brother, as one of the most respected players of All-Time... We Need To Hear You #Salute✊🏾 #Unity — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 10, 2020

It's unclear what exactly Landry is referring to when he says he and other players need Brady's voice. It could have to do with the fight for social justice in the country, and it could relate to the situation surrounding the upcoming NFL campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With training camp set to start at the end of July, there are still many unanswered questions about how the season will work. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that testing protocols and the length of the preseason are two issues that remain unsolved. The league has been working to put measures in place to limit player exposure including banning jersey swaps, which did not go over well with many players.

As for the preseason, the schedule has been cut down to two games, but the NFLPA has voted to have the entire preseason eliminated. There was also a report that the league proposed a 35% pay cut for players to counteract the revenue losses the pandemic will create.

Players have been vocal about having their demands met, and Landry is now asking an influential player like Brady to help get things to where they need to be.

