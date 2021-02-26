Browns WR Jarvis Landry offers a cryptic tweet

From the “things that make you go hmmm” department…

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry left Cleveland fans, as well as anyone else looking in on his Twitter feed, with some questions after posting an ambiguous tweet on Thursday. Landry’s cryptic tweet has produced some head-scratching.

Given the uncertainty around his contractual situation with the Browns — he’s due $14.75 million in 2021 — it’s hard not to speculate about Landry and his future with the team. It is important to note Landry himself did not mention anything about the Browns or football in the tweet, and he’s known for expressing his wide-ranging off-field interests on his social media accounts, too.

If One Door Closes… That Means Bigger Ones Are About To Open 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 26, 2021

The Browns would save over $11 million in salary cap room by cutting Landry, though the team has no replacement for him. He has been the subject of speculation about a possible contract restructuring, which makes more sense for both parties.

Stay tuned…