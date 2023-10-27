Browns WR Elijah Moore on playing with multiple QBs: ‘You gotta be able to adapt’

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore has already played with three different quarterbacks this season. But that doesn’t appear to phase him.

Moore told “Good Morning Football” on Friday that he and the Browns have been able to perform well and win games despite multiple changes at quarterback because of their ability to adapt and focus on their roles as players.

“I feel like you gotta just focus on yourself,” Moore said. “That’s what everybody kind of sleeps on. They get caught up into the media, get caught up into all the factors that don’t really play in what you really need to focus on anyway. “As a receiver, my job is to get open. If I keep focusing on that, I’ll just make my job easier for any quarterback in the game.”

Browns WR @e_moore03 on how they've made working with different guys week to week 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 pic.twitter.com/LysDHJ1jmq — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 27, 2023

Moore – who was traded to the Browns from the New York Jets before the 2023 season opened the year with Deshaun Watson under center. But when Watson went down with a shoulder injury, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson took over. Next up was practice squad call-up P.J. Walker. Despite the fluidity at quarterback, Moore ranks third on the team with 33 combined touches – 25 receptions and eight rushes – and is second on the team with 43 targets behind fellow wideout Amari Cooper’s 47. Moore’s 237 total yards also rank third on the team.

Moore attributes his success despite continuity under center to his days with the Jets. Moore caught passes from four different quarterbacks in each of his first two seasons in New York – Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, and Josh Johnson in 2021, and then Wilson, Flacco, White, and Chris Streveler in 2022.

“You gotta be able to adapt,” Moore added.” I gotta be someone that adapts. I think that’s the secret.”

