Browns WR Davion Davis suspended for two games

Josh Alper
1 min read
It remains to be seen if wide receiver Davion Davis plays any games for the Browns in the regular season, but he certainly won’t be playing in the team’s first two games of the year.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Davis has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season. Davis violated the league’s substance abuse policy.

Davis was arrested for DUI while he was a member of the Vikings in 2019 and he pleaded guilty to careless driving late last year.

Davis played two games with the Vikings in 2019, but did not catch a pass. He signed with the Browns in July and has seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in two preseason games.

He will be eligible to play in this week’s preseason finale, but won’t be able to practice or play once the suspension kicks in.

Browns WR Davion Davis suspended for two games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

