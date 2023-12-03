Browns WR Amari Cooper leaves vs. Rams, evaluated for concussion

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper left the Rams game during the second quarter. Cooper was injured when sandwiched between two Rams defenders on a slant route. He stayed down on the field for moments before being escorted to the medical tent. Cooper suffered a rib injury last week against the Broncos when he was speared while attempting to catch the ball. He is being evaluated for a concussion.

Cooper received X-rays on his ribs after the hit that showed no broken bones. He missed Wednesday’s practice but practiced with the team for the rest of the week. The leading Cleveland receiver is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

The Cleveland Browns need Cooper’s talents to help revive their dead offense. The receivers have been drive killers thus far today as dropped passes have plagued a rather sharp Joe Flacco. The team is currently losing to the Rams 7-10 in the second quarter.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire