Browns WR Amari Cooper holding out of mandatory minicamp in final year of contract

Entering the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Amari Cooper is not in attendance at minicamp.

Starting today, the Browns enter the mandatory part of their offseason program. Cooper is the only player on the team who is not there as he and the team work out a new deal beyond the 2024 season.

This is a common practice for players entering the last year of their deal without a resolution, and it usually leads to a new deal getting done. Even entering the regular season a year ago, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones sat out their Week 1 game waiting on the team to get a deal done with his camp.

Cooper has been a key part of the offensive success in Cleveland through the air. He led the Browns in receiving in both 2023 and 2024, racking up 1,250 yards and five touchdowns on 72 catches a year ago.

Look for a compromise to be reached soon.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire