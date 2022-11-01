Browns WR Amari Cooper’s first NFL pass was a very bad idea

Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper is one of the best players at his position throughout his career. But that does not mean that he is a credible quarterback. We discovered this with 1:38 left in the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup between the Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns had first-and-10 from their 44-yard line, and this is where they decided to get tricky. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett handed the ball to running back Nick Chubb, who flipped it to Cooper. But Cooper was pressured right away, and he threw up a helium ball, which was easily intercepted by safety Vonn Bell.

Perhaps Browns offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski was inspired by the big day San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, where he ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, and threw a touchdown pass in the same game. McCaffrey became the 11th player in pro football history to pull off that trifecta.

We are pretty sure that Amari Cooper will not be the 12th.

