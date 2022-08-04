Browns workout 8, sign 1, release 1 on Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns under GM Andrew Berry are constantly working on moving around pieces on their roster for a variety of reasons. The churning of the bottom of the roster is a staple of Berry’s management.

On Wednesday, the team had eight players into Berea for workouts. While sometimes workouts are just for one position, Cleveland had a variety of players from multiple positions during this time:

WR Daylen Baldwin – Michigan

LB Davin Bellamy – Georgia

DB John Brannon – Western Carolina

WR Emeka Emezie – North Carolina State

WR Juwan Green – Albany, NY

DB Tae Hayes – Appalachian State

DB Lavert Hill – Michigan

DE Chris Odom – Arkansas State

Now that the team has gotten a chance to see the players on their 90-man roster, it looks like they may have some interest in shuffling some of them around if a workout goes well.

Wednesday, the Browns signed Baldwin to add to their receiver room and released DB Nate Meadors in the process.

Baldwin was a big play receiver in college with a 21 yards per catch average in 2020 and a 15 yards per catch average last year. At 6’2″ and 219 pounds, Baldwin adds some size to the receiver room.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire