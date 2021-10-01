Browns workout 5 including 4 receivers

While the coaching staff and players prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings, the front office continues to scour the free agent market. As the team continues to look to churn the bottom of their roster, they have brought in five players for workouts including four wide receivers:

WR Lawrence Cager – Georgia

WR Riley Ridley – Georgia

WR Mathew Sexton – Eastern Michigan

WR Isaiah Zuber – Mississippi State

QB Jacob Dolegala – Central Connecticut State

The big-name is Ridley, brother of Atlanta Falcons star receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears but was waived before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Ridley has 10 receptions for 108 yards to his credit in two seasons in the NFL.

Cager played in two games for the New York Jets last year, catching two passes for 25 yards. Sexton spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent but was cut before the season started. Zuber played in four games with the New England Patriots in 2020 garnering two receptions for 29 yards.

With Ja’Marcus Bradley going on the practice squad’s injured reserve due to a hamstring issue, the Browns may be looking to replace him with one of those players.

Dolegala stands 6’7″ and has bounced around a number of teams since going undrafted in 2019. He has yet to play in an NFL game. With Case Keenum backing up Baker Mayfield and Nick Mullens on the practice squad, Dolegala was likely brought in to throw passes to the receivers.