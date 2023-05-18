Browns working out free agent RB Devine Ozigbo

Perhaps looking to bring in another running back for training camp, the Cleveland Browns are hosting free agent running back Devine Ozigbo for a workout according to Aaron Wilson. The Browns currently only carry three running backs on the roster in Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, and undrafted free agent Hassan Hall.

While the fanbase is clamoring for the aging and inefficient Ezekiel Elliott, the Browns will be looking in a different direction. Ozigbo has not stuck around throughout his tenure in the NFL but has a chance to at least earn himself a training camp audition as he tries to impress the Browns today.

