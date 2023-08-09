Browns working out former Colts running back after Jerome Ford injury

The Cleveland Browns are perusing the free agent running back market after second-year running back Jerome Ford went down with a hamstring injury in practice. With Demetric Felton, John Kelly Jr., and Hassan Hall on the roster behind Nick Chubb, the team is working out former Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins (according to Aaron Wilson).

The 28-year-old running back carried the ball just 13 times last year for the Colts after being a healthy scratch for most of the 2021 season. Spending most of his time as a return man as well, Wilkins could also fill Ford’s role on kickoff returns if necessary.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire