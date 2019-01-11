Browns working on deal to hire Steve Wilks as coordinator

The Browns are working on a deal to hire Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Cardinals fired Wilks as head coach last week after they went 3-13 in his only season in Arizona.

Wilks, though, would provide experience to Freddie Kitchens’ staff.

He was the Panthers’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator in 2017. He also has served as a defensive backs coach for the Panthers, Chargers and Bears.