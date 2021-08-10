Browns working out Chad Kelly, Jordan Ta’amu

The Browns are working out six players, including two quarterbacks.

Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports Chad Kelly and Jordan Ta'amu will work out for the Browns along with linebacker Dylan Coe, receiver Johnathan Johnson, receiver Darvin Kidsy and defensive back T.J. Morrison.

Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, had a tryout with the Bills in January and the Packers in May. The Colts cut him from their practice squad last September after he spent 2019 and the 2020 offseason with them.

The Broncos made Kelly a seventh-round choice in 2017. They waived him in 2018 following his arrest for first-degree criminal trespassing. The NFL suspended him for the first two games of the 2019 season over the incident.

The Chiefs cut Ta’amu in May. He also has spent time with the Raiders, Texans and Lions since going undrafted in 2019. He played for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL.

