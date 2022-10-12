Browns won’t rule out LB Deion Jones for Sunday vs. Patriots

There is still a solid chance that newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones could make his debut for the Cleveland Browns this Sunday against the New England Patriots. Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media today and stated they are not ruling Jones out for the matchup after designating him for return from Injured Reserve today.

Jones also spoke to the media today for the first time and sounded optimistic about his chances of getting back onto the field:

“Today will just be my first day of practice and we will see from there… It’s been a process just getting healthy, just like any injury. I feel good, I am glad I got [shoulder surgery] done, and I can’t wait to get back to work”

#Browns Deion Jones said he’ll practice for the first time Wednesday and see how it goes as far as playing pic.twitter.com/vR7aY4dRx3 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 12, 2022

With the struggling play of the defensive tackles and of middle linebacker Jacob Phillips, Jones (even in his 2021 form) can’t cause any more damage than has already been done.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire