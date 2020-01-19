Browns won’t be keeping Steve Wilks

There was a report last week that the Browns would hire either Joe Woods or Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator.

If that one was accurate, the choice has been made.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Wilks has been informed he won’t be retained by the team under new coach Kevin Stefanski.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wilks has been through some rough situations lately, getting one year as coordinator under Freddie Kitchens, after his one-year stint as head coach of the Cardinals.

That clears the way to hire Woods, who is in his first season as the 49ers’ secondary coach/passing game coordinator. He’s busy tonight in the NFC Championship Game, but the route to Cleveland’s now clear.

As noted by Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Woods signed a one-year contract with the 49ers last year, so he’s free to leave when their season is over.