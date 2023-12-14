Browns have won with four different starting QBs, Vikings can join them Saturday

It's hard to win without your starting quarterback. Harder still to win when you're down to your third-string quarterback. But one team has won games with four different quarterbacks this season, and another team can join them.

The Browns have pulled off the feat of winning with four different starters this season: Cleveland won five games with starter Deshaun Watson and has one won game each with backups P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco.

And the Vikings have won games with three different starting quarterbacks in Kirk Cousins, Jaren Hall and Josh Dobbs. With Nick Mullens starting on Saturday against the Bengals, Minnesota has the chance to join Cleveland in the rare feat of winning with four different starting quarterbacks.

Only one other team, the Giants. have won with three different starting quarterbacks this season: Daniel Jones won one game before he was lost for the season with an injury, backup Tyrod Taylor also one won, and third-stringer Tommy DeVito has now led the Giants to three wins in a row.

Eight teams have won with two starting quarterbacks this season: the Cardinals, Bears, Bengals, Colts, Raiders, Patriots, Jets and Titans.

Of course, just because teams can win with backup quarterbacks doesn't mean they want to. The best outcome is to have a starting quarterback who stays healthy and stays in place all year. It's not a coincidence that all eight current division leaders — the Ravens, Jaguars, Chiefs, Dolphins, Cowboys, Lions, 49ers and Buccaneers — have started the same quarterback all season.