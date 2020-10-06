The Browns Wire Podcast: Colts vs. Browns preview, Cowboys game review

Welcome to The Browns Wire Podcast, hosted by Josh Keatley (@JoshKeatley16). This week, Ryan Keeffe (@IAmRyanKeeffe) and I are joined by Nathan Rohyans (@dtf_indy) to discuss the upcoming Indianapolis Colts game and review the Dallas Cowboys game.

Can the Browns win four in a row?

How much better are the Colts than the Cowboys?

What are our picks against the spread?

Austin Hooper autograph giveaway: your chance to win an Austin Hooper autograph — like, follow and share and it can be yours.

