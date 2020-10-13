The Browns Wire Podcast: Brad Ward joins to discuss Steelers predictions and Colts takeaways

Welcome to The Browns Wire Podcast, hosted by Josh Keatley (@JoshKeatley16). This week, Brad Ward (@WardOnSports), host of the All Eyez on Cleveland Podcast comes on to discuss Indianapolis Colts takeaways & Pittsburgh Steelers predictions.

Browns are going for five straight wins

The Colts are a playoff team

The Steelers defense may be better than the Colts

