The Browns Wire Podcast: Brad Ward joins to discuss Steelers predictions and Colts takeaways

Josh Keatley

Welcome to The Browns Wire Podcast, hosted by Josh Keatley (@JoshKeatley16). This week, Brad Ward (@WardOnSports), host of the All Eyez on Cleveland Podcast comes on to discuss Indianapolis Colts takeaways & Pittsburgh Steelers predictions.

  • Browns are going for five straight wins
  • The Colts are a playoff team
  • The Steelers defense may be better than the Colts
  • Austin Hooper autograph giveaway: your chance to win an Austin Hooper autograph — like, follow and share and it can be yours.

