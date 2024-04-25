Browns Wire joins Browns Film Breakdown podcast to talk 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft has arrived, and while the Cleveland Browns do not have a first round pick, there are plenty of routes they can pursue to add young talent to their already playoff-caliber roster.

And with the event upon us, I joined The OBR’s Jake Burns on his Browns Film Breakdown podcast to discuss those options.

Topics discussed in the podcast include:

Who fits the bill at pick No. 54

Could the Browns trade up?

How to value a draft pick appropriately

What team needs will the Browns look to address?

Again, you can take it easy tonight as the Browns are unlikely to trade into the first round, but could make a move early on Day 2. Some ideal, young, talented players deserve the attention to see if they make it past the top 32 picks in the draft.

Instead, kick back, watch the drama, and listen to Jake and I chop up how the brown and orange could attack the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire