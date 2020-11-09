Browns will soon get a key piece back, designate RB Nick Chubb to return from injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns lost receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a knee injury a few weeks ago, but some help for the offense is coming.

Running back Nick Chubb was designated to return from injured reserve by the Browns. Chubb can practice this week and indications are the Browns expect him to play on Sunday. Chubb has been out since Oct. 4, when he sprained his MCL in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Chubb’s return will allow the offense to get back to its preferred identity, which is built around their two star tailbacks.

Nick Chubb will impact offense

Kareem Hunt did well in Chubb’s absence, but the Browns are better when they have both backs at their disposal.

Chubb had 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns in four games this season, and he left the fourth game in the first quarter. He’s one of the most talented running backs in the league.

The Browns will rely even more on the run game without Beckham the rest of the season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a close contact, but there doesn’t seem to be any concern in Cleveland about his availability for Sunday’s game.

Either way, Chubb and Hunt will be the foundation of the offense going forward.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been designated to return from IR. (AP Photo/David Richard) More

Browns are in playoff hunt

The Browns have three winnable games in a row. They host the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, then play at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chubb and Hunt should post some nice numbers in those games.

The Browns can also gain some ground in the AFC playoff race. They lost their last game against the Las Vegas Raiders before a bye, but are still 5-3 this season. If the Browns can handle business in the next three games, they can go into the stretch run in good position to make the playoffs for just the second time since 1999, when they reentered the NFL as an expansion team.

Having one of their stars back off injured reserve will be a big help.

