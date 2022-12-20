Browns were without a key piece in Tuesday’s practice

As the Cleveland Browns look to advance to 7-8 on the season in their Christmas Eve battle against the New Orleans Saints, they get some not-so-good news on a key contributor. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, running back Nick Chubb did not practice for the Browns on Tuesday as he works through a foot injury.

The running game of the Browns has not been up to par over the past four weeks since center Ethan Pocic went down. Now Pocic is set to return, but Chubb is working through an injury. Already with more carries than he has handled over the past two seasons, one has to wonder if the workload of Chubb has been too steep in 2022 as they started a backup quarterback over the first 11 games of the season.

