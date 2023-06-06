Browns were one of the best teams in the first quarter during 2022 season

The beginnings of games were not a problem for the Cleveland Browns last season as they ranked fifth in fourth-quarter leads in 2022 according to Warren Sharp. After the first quarter last year, the Browns were plus-29 in overall point differential with both offense and defense playing their best out of the gates to begin most matchups.

The bulk of their struggles could be linked to adjuments, or a lack thereof on the Browns’ side, which often made for some head-scratching situations. Coaching changes, specifically those on the defensive side of the ball, will help the team turn things around in 2023 if the Browns are to be the contenders that some think they could be.

lead after the 1st quarter across all games: +42: CIN

+36: KC

+34: DET

+33: DAL

+29: CLE

+26: TEN

+20: BAL

+17: SF

+16: BUF

+12: SEA

+6: CAR

+5: LAR

+5: PHI

+1: IND

+1: GB

+1: NO

+1: LV

-2: CHI

-5: WAS

-6: JAX

-7: MIA

-12: NE

-16: PIT

-17: MIN

-21: ATL

-22: DEN

-23: TB

-23: NYJ… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 5, 2023

We have already heard from players about the difference in the culture and their excitement to play for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. He has the pedigree and history to suggest he has the ability to make necessary changes to solve issues as they occur. Pair that with a full season of Deshaun Watson under center, the team should be well-positioned to take a major step forward in 2023.

