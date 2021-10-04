Browns Week 4 snap counts: Lot of TEs, more Lee than Wilson

The Cleveland Browns did what they went to Minnesota to do and that was to beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The end result is the most important thing but the concerns on offense with Baker Mayfield are troubling while the defense and run game once again prove they can carry the team.

Taking a look at some interesting tidbits from the game’s snap counts (full list at the bottom) provides some insight.

On the offensive side of the ball, only Odell Beckham Jr. (62) had more snaps among skill position players than tight ends Austin Hooper (56) and David Njoku (52). Harrison Bryant chipped in 29 snaps at tight end as well.

The running back snaps were split close to even again with Kareem Hunt getting four more than Nick Chubb (41 to 37). Continued use like that will really keep both backs fresh and healthy for the 17 game season ahead of them.

On the defensive side of the ball, Greedy Williams joined John Johnson III as the only players to play all 67 snaps. Williams, stepping in for the injured Greg Newsome II, played very well in his first full-time usage since missing all of last year with an injury.

Grant Delpit also saw his most snaps (65), due to improved play and Ronnie Harrison leaving after only two plays due to concussion.

Myles Garrett played in an impressive 91% of the defensive snaps with Malik Jackson being the next closest defensive lineman with 76%.

At the linebacker position, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to be limited by the coaching staff, 35 snaps, perhaps because of his high usage on special teams, 17 snaps. Malcolm Smith led the way with 51 snaps while Sione Takitaki and Elijah Lee both had more snaps than Mack Wilson, despite Wilson being listed as a starter on recent depth charts.

