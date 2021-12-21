Browns Week 15 highlights, however few, found here

The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders square off in a game that could play a huge role in the AFC playoff picture. The Browns are far from whole despite getting 48 hours to get ready for the game.

Missing a whole slew of players, Cleveland is hoping to keep the game close enough that a few big plays could give them a victory and the lead in the AFC North.

The Raiders have a few players out as well but nowhere near as many as the home team. A victory for Las Vegas can keep them in the playoff race but a loss likely closes the door on their chances.

Not expecting many but here are Browns highlights from Week 15:

Garrett and JOK Combine for a Big Play

The Cleveland Browns had zero highlights in the first half but got a big turnover in the third quarter. Despite being down 10-0, the defense hasn’t given up despite little help from the offense.

Myles Garrett and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah met at the quarterback and created a fumble. Porter Gustin scooped it up:

The team needs the offense to respond with points on this drive.

Chubb Busts a Big One

The Cleveland offense struggled before the turnover but got Nick Chubb going right after it for a couple of important plays including this big 24 yard gain:

Chubb got the team down into the red zone. Now they need him to finish the job.

Chubb Finishes Off His Drive

After opening the possession with a pass to David Njoku, and Njoku almost getting his feet down on a great TD grab, the Browns let Chubb finish off a drive he had the rest of the yards on. Chubb took the handoff to the left side of the offense and pushed it in for a touchdown:

Great blocking by the offensive line in front of the team’s running back with a pancake block and another defender getting pushed into the endzone.

