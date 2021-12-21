Browns Week 15 highlights, however few, found here
The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders square off in a game that could play a huge role in the AFC playoff picture. The Browns are far from whole despite getting 48 hours to get ready for the game.
Missing a whole slew of players, Cleveland is hoping to keep the game close enough that a few big plays could give them a victory and the lead in the AFC North.
The Raiders have a few players out as well but nowhere near as many as the home team. A victory for Las Vegas can keep them in the playoff race but a loss likely closes the door on their chances.
Not expecting many but here are Browns highlights from Week 15:
Garrett and JOK Combine for a Big Play
The Cleveland Browns had zero highlights in the first half but got a big turnover in the third quarter. Despite being down 10-0, the defense hasn’t given up despite little help from the offense.
Myles Garrett and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah met at the quarterback and created a fumble. Porter Gustin scooped it up:
Myles Garrett knocks it loose. Huge play by the @Browns defense! 💪
The team needs the offense to respond with points on this drive.
Chubb Busts a Big One
The Cleveland offense struggled before the turnover but got Nick Chubb going right after it for a couple of important plays including this big 24 yard gain:
24 bursts through for 24 yards! @NickChubb21
Chubb got the team down into the red zone. Now they need him to finish the job.
Chubb Finishes Off His Drive
After opening the possession with a pass to David Njoku, and Njoku almost getting his feet down on a great TD grab, the Browns let Chubb finish off a drive he had the rest of the yards on. Chubb took the handoff to the left side of the offense and pushed it in for a touchdown:
Just give the ball to @NickChubb21.@Browns cut the deficit to three.
Great blocking by the offensive line in front of the team’s running back with a pancake block and another defender getting pushed into the endzone.
