Browns Week 15 game moved to Saturday versus Raiders

The Cleveland Browns have been an interesting story for the NFL this season. With a playoff run in 2020 and a high-profile set of additions in the following offseason, the Browns were a team with the spotlight shined directly on them

Unfortunately, Cleveland’s season hasn’t gone as everyone expected but they still are in the hunt for a playoff spot despite a 6-5 record through 11 weeks. The wild nature of the AFC North and AFC as a whole play a huge role in that.

The interest in the team is still quite high despite (or because of) their struggles. So much so that the NFL decided to flex the Browns Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders from Sunday to Saturday. The game will now be played on December 18th at 4:30 PM.

The Raiders are another one of the many AFC teams still fighting for their playoff lives.

The NFL also moved New England versus Indianapolis to that Saturday night of Week 15.

The Browns now have one less day following their second matchup with the Baltimore Ravens but an extra day before their Christmas Day, also a Saturday, game against the Green Bay Packers.