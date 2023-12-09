Browns Week 14 rooting guide: How the Browns can see their playoff odds rise

Sitting at 7-5, the Cleveland Browns have five games to get right after a rough West Coast trip. They currently hold a playoff spot, but given their injury destination this season, they have lost their last two games. This has made the wildcard race quite a bit hotter. The Browns now find themselves needing some help from the likes of the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs to solidify their hold on a postseason birth.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is banged up and questionable, and their offensive line has seen better days. It is up to the Browns to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them. Beating the Jacksonville Jaguars would be a massive first step toward proving they belong in the playoffs, but they could use some help as well.

Here is your full Week 14 rooting guide to help the Browns on their pathway toward the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Patriots over Steelers gives Browns a strong head-start

Jets over Texans: A long shot that benefits the Browns

Rams over Ravens: Why not keep the AFC North title shot alive?

Colts over Bengals: The Colts already have a slot, let's stop Cincinnati from surging

Vikings over Raiders: Las Vegas not currently a threat, but better to neutralize now

Chargers over Broncos: Stopping the hot Denver team in their tracks

Chiefs over Bills: Kill any signs of hope in Buffalo

Browns over Jaguars: Obviously.

