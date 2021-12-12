Browns Week 14 highlights against the Ravens

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens face off in a huge AFC North matchup in Week 14. The Browns, coming off their bye week, need the win more than the Ravens, coming off a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore has been struggling recently and has a lot of injuries so they have a need for a win this week as well.

For Cleveland, Week 14 is as close to a “must-win” as possible while the Ravens have a little wiggle room, at least for now.

Expecting a low-scoring game Sunday but could have some fun highlights, hopefully for the home team. We will keep you up to date with videos of all of them right here:

Landry's first TD catch of the year

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Up 3-0 early in the game, Baker Mayfield used a lot of passes to get the team into the red zone. On the final play of the drive, a quick play action and a strike to Jarvis Landry led to a touchdown:

That was Landry’s first receiving touchdown on the season. The receiver does have two rushing touchdowns on the season.

Browns up 10-0 near the end of the 1st quarter.

1

1