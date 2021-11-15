Browns Week 10 snap counts versus Patriots: Lots of special teams usage

The Cleveland Browns were destroyed by the New England Patriots on Sunday. There is so little, yet so much, to break down about the game. The Browns were held scoreless after their opening drive and couldn’t get stops on defense, forcing only one punt.

On special teams, Jamie Gillan was the star of the show while JoJo Natson’s inability to field the lone Patriots punt cost the team valuable field position.

Taking a look at snap counts from the game shows a few interesting pieces of data including running back usage and a majority of the defense also playing special teams snaps.

On Offense

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A few snap counts that stand out on offense revolve around the running back position. Despite being down Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Demetric Felton, Andy Janovich and Johnny Stanton only combined for nine total snaps. D’Ernest Johnson played in 88% of the offensive snaps as the team’s lone running back.

Cleveland only had 59 snaps on offense with Johnson and Donovan Peoples-Jones (85%) playing the most among the specialists.

B Hance G 59 100%

J Tretter C 59 100%

J Wills T 59 100%

J Bitonio G 59 100%

W Teller G 59 100%

D Johnson RB 52 88%

D Peoples-Jones WR 50 85%

J Landry WR 47 80%

A Hooper TE 37 63%

B Mayfield QB 36 61%

D Njoku TE 35 59%

R Higgins WR 26 44%

H Bryant TE 23 39%

C Keenum QB 23 39%

A Schwartz WR 9 15%

A Janovich FB 8 14%

J Natson WR 7 12%

J Stanton FB 1 2%

On Defense

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The defense was torched at all levels. Returning from injury, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah only played in 21 of the team’s 67 defensive snaps while John Johnson III was the only player to play every snap.

In his first action of the year, Tommy Togiai played 22 snaps taking over the role from Andrew Billings, who was recently released. Despite returning from injury and Greedy Williams being out, M.J. Stewart did not play on defense. Neither did AJ Green, before leaving the game injured.

J Johnson FS 67 100%

G Newsome CB 64 96%

D Ward CB 55 82%

A Walker LB 52 78%

R Harrison SS 49 73%

M Garrett DE 45 67%

M McDowell DT 45 67%

J Clowney DE 44 66%

J Elliott DT 39 58%

M Jackson DT 34 51%

T Hill CB 33 49%

S Takitaki LB 32 48%

G Delpit SS 28 42%

M Wilson LB 24 36%

I Odenigbo DE 24 36%

T Togiai DT 22 33%

J Owusu-Koramoah LB 21 31%

J Jackson DE 21 31%

M Smith LB 16 24%

E Lee LB 13 19%

H Miller CB 9 13%

Story continues

On Special Teams

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

Except for Malcolm Smith, every player who took snaps on defense also took at least one special teams snap for the Browns on Sunday. The depleted roster made it a necessity, it seems.

B Hance G 1 4%

J Tretter C 1 4%

J Wills T 1 4%

J Bitonio G 1 4%

W Teller G 1 4%

D Peoples-Jones WR 1 4%

H Bryant TE 13 57%

A Schwartz WR 6 26%

A Janovich FB 12 52%

J Natson WR 7 30%

J Stanton FB 6 26%

J Johnson FS 11 48%

G Newsome CB 8 35%

D Ward CB 6 26%

A Walker LB 7 30%

R Harrison SS 7 30%

M Garrett DE 5 22%

M McDowell 4 17%

J Clowney DE 6 26%

J Elliott DT 5 22%

M Jackson DT 2 9%

T Hill CB 1 4%

S Takitaki LB 22 96%

G Delpit SS 14 61%

M Wilson LB 15 65%

I Odenigbo DE 13 57%

T Togiai DT 3 13%

J Owusu-Koramoah LB 2 9%

J Jackson DE 1 4%

E Lee LB 22 96%

H Miller CB 11 48%

M Stewart SS 14 61%

A Green CB 9 39%

C Hughlett LS 5 22%

J Gillan P 5 22%

C McLaughlin K 3 13%

H Froholdt G 1 4%

M Dunn G 1 4%

1

1