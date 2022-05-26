Browns Wednesday OTA highlights: See Watson and the offense thrive

Jared Mueller
·2 min read
The Cleveland Browns opened up their OTA practice on Wednesday to members of the media. In our first significant look at Deshaun Watson running the offense, there were a lot of fun highlights.

These types of early practices are set up mostly for the offense to win with no pass rushers or physical play allowed. That said, a lot of tight spirals with an easy, fluid throwing motion from Watson were seen.

Despite not speaking to the media, Watson was the focal point of the day including his time visiting with military personnel and a gift he gave to Anthony Walker, presumably for Walker giving up his jersey number.

Jadeveon Clowney’s return to the field was a fun sight for the team, the players played some basketball and excitement seemed to rule the day.

Here are a few of the highlights from the media presence for today’s session:

Clowney's Return

Watson to Cooper

A Fun Game of Knockout

Watson to DPJ

Rookie David Bell with a Nice Catch

Walker Protecting the Gift He Got from Watson

UDFA Isaiah Weston with a Twisting, Impressive Catch

Due to the angle and how impressive it is, you’ll want to watch this one a couple of times:

Beautiful Sideline Throw by Watson

Watson Takes Pictures, Signs Autographs for Military Members

