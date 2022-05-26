Browns Wednesday OTA highlights: See Watson and the offense thrive

The Cleveland Browns opened up their OTA practice on Wednesday to members of the media. In our first significant look at Deshaun Watson running the offense, there were a lot of fun highlights.

These types of early practices are set up mostly for the offense to win with no pass rushers or physical play allowed. That said, a lot of tight spirals with an easy, fluid throwing motion from Watson were seen.

Despite not speaking to the media, Watson was the focal point of the day including his time visiting with military personnel and a gift he gave to Anthony Walker, presumably for Walker giving up his jersey number.

Jadeveon Clowney’s return to the field was a fun sight for the team, the players played some basketball and excitement seemed to rule the day.

Here are a few of the highlights from the media presence for today’s session:

Clowney's Return

Jadeveon Clowney is back in brown and orange. #Browns pic.twitter.com/iRxmxWIXoi — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) May 25, 2022

Watson to Cooper

That Watson 2️⃣ Cooper connection! pic.twitter.com/5f8x8EfsAF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 25, 2022

A Fun Game of Knockout

The Browns play an epic game of knock out… Who wins it?? #Browns pic.twitter.com/0pVw74dtoS — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) May 25, 2022

Watson to DPJ

Story continues

Rookie David Bell with a Nice Catch

#Browns David Bell with a nice diving catch for a TD pic.twitter.com/8tNj8V7kGR — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) May 25, 2022

Walker Protecting the Gift He Got from Watson

Deshaun Watson gifted Anthony Walker Jr. a Rolex during his press conference. Walker wasn’t letting anyone take it from him. #Browns pic.twitter.com/17BPbrE6B6 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) May 25, 2022

UDFA Isaiah Weston with a Twisting, Impressive Catch

Due to the angle and how impressive it is, you’ll want to watch this one a couple of times:

Check out this insane catch by No. 17 Isaiah Weston. #Browns pic.twitter.com/kSNsGSLYas — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) May 25, 2022

Beautiful Sideline Throw by Watson

Deshaun Watson hits TE Miller Forristall for a TD. #Browns pic.twitter.com/OB7mc0mkt6 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) May 25, 2022

Watson Takes Pictures, Signs Autographs for Military Members

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson joined some other teamates after OTAs, meeting with members of the military who were invited to watch today's practice, signing autographs and taking pictures with them. pic.twitter.com/hhBLt76SDj — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 25, 2022

